Leaders with Port of Corpus Christi prepare as Ukraine crisis could potentially impact shipping demand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders with the Port of Corpus Christi are preparing for any impacts international affairs could present.

Omar Garcia, the Port's Chief External Affairs Officer, said as the situation with the Ukraine intensifies, economic stability could be heavily impacted.

"So much of the crude being produced in Texas, the natural gas that is liquefied into liquid natural gas or LNG, is exported to our partners around the world, to our allies, to NATO countries," Garcia said. "That could change depending on how things play out in the global marketplace and how long this war lasts with Ukraine."

Garcia added that if the Port needs to meet the increased demand, they are more than prepared.

"We have plenty of pipeline capacity to bring in more crude volumes from the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, to serve the global marketplace," Garcia said.

The Port currently exports more than a million barrels of crude oil a day to several different countries. According to Garcia, the Port will continue to monitor events as they unfold and play a leadership role over the coming days.

