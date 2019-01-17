CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The League of Women Voters were out in full force on Thursday to become deputized voter registrars.

"It's becoming re-deputized for the next two years so we can go out in the community and register voters." Sandra Heatherley said.

Every year the League of Women Voters reach out to the community to help register more people to vote. The goal for the non-profit, civic-minded organization is to promote participation in government.

"I just always add that we encourage people to exercise their right to vote. Also, it's important to be an informed voter, so you know what issues you're going to vote for or what candidate you're going to vote for when you go to the polls," Heatherley said.