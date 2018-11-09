Corpus Christi (KIII News) — There are six propositions in the $96 million bond proposal to the City of Corpus Christi including improvements to city streets, libraries, public safety and parks.

If voters approve the bond, property taxes would go up about 2-cents per $100 valuation.

You can get more information at various City locations including City Hall, or visit the 2018 Bond guide online here.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.

