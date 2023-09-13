What is a kimono? Learning the history and meaning with Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center in Corpus Christi

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center want to share their beautiful culture with the community during events all month.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center is gearing up for a busy month of Japanese-themed events fit for the whole family!

Japan Outreach Initiative Coordinator Hitomi Sakakibara was excited to share the history behind a traditional Japanese dress: the kimono.

"Most of the kimonos it's used of silk and this one is used for the summer," she said. "This one is more modern and is very common among young people."

Some kimono designs reflect the season - especially cherry blossoms for spring. The material of the garment also changes.

"Japan has four distinctive seasons, and we enjoy the season with the kimono type," she said. "The kimono is traditional. The design also represent the season. It's totally different from clothes in Western culture."

Kimono-wearing classes will be offered Saturday, September 30. To learn more information, click here.

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center will also offer a sushi-making class Saturday, September 16, Japanese Movie Night September 22 & 24, and a Japanese Learning Table September 23. To learn more about these events and others, click here.