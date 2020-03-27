CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents with kids at home are in for a long pandemic. One area family chose to get creative to keep their kids happy.

Jynelle Ornelas-Stanton, a small business owner and mother of two, says the last few weeks have been challenging. "They were restless, wanting to go out," said Ornelas-Stanton.

To keep the kids busy they started doing art projects, cooking for the family, and even charity work. Ornelas-Stanton says she's had the kids working on care packages. She has also been collecting bottles and plans to distribute hand sanitizer to those in need.

She says getting her children involved and explaining to them what is happening has had a positive effect on their behavior.