Lease agreement for offshore loading facility approved by Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi made a big announcement Wednesday that could help lay the groundwork for plans to keep up with increasing energy exports from the Port, and the U.S. in general.

Port Authority commissioners approved Wednesday a lease agreement and pipeline easement for the Bluewater Texas Terminals, LLC offshore deepwater port project.

The BWTX project, a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd., involves up to two single point mooring buoys that will be placed about 21 nautical miles from the entrance to the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. These buoys will allow for the loading of VLCCs, or Very Large Crude Carriers, and other crude oil vessels at up to 80,000 barrels per hour. Between two buoys, they could load up to 16 VYCCs per month.

The Port's announcement Wednesday said the infrastructure provided by the Bluewater Texas project will be safe and environmentally friendly, and according to Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge, could be the only offshore loading facility in the state.

The offshore loading facility is just part of the plan. BWTX will lease 12 non-waterfront acres on Harbor Island to build an operations facility that will include an office and equipment for inspection, monitoring and communications.

The proposed deepwater facility will be fed crude oil from the Permian and Eagle Ford production basins via major pipelines. Those pipelines will be connected to a planned multi-use crude oil storage terminal near Taft, Texas -- the Midway Terminal.

While the project is still in the permitting stage and is subject to investment from joint venture partners, according to the Port, the lease agreement approved by the Port Commission paves the way for the plan to move forward by giving access to existing pipeline corridors and Port Authority property.

