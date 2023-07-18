Lease disagreement leads to closure of animal shelter in Ingleside

After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the city was without an animal shelter, something Ingleside Police Chief Tammy Burr said the city was in need of.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Animal Shelter in the city of Ingleside is facing the risk of having dozens of cats and dogs euthanized.

Due to the non-renewal of their lease, Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis said they have asked Ricardo Trevino, who is overseeing the current facility, for a two-year lease on a monthly basis with a 60-day notice to move out. However, Trevino has requested a five-year lease and threatened to close the facility within 30 days if his request is not accepted.

After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the city of Ingleside was left without an animal shelter, and in 2019, Trevino established a boarding facility a boarding facility to meet the community's needs. However, as time went on, the city began looking for a larger facility to accommodate animals in need.

"The city itself knew at some point that we would have to look at a transition into a different facility," Lewis said.

Lewis said that the construction of a new animal shelter was expected to take less than a year and a half.

Ingleside Police Chief, Tammy Burr acknowledged that Trevino's facility has served a purpose, but the city has plans to build its own animal shelter. Potential locations near the police and fire stations are being considered, and the city will be meeting with a design firm soon to discuss their options.

Meanwhile, due to the imminent closure of the current facility on August 4, over 20 dogs and 4 cats are at risk of being euthanized.

Gulf Coast Humane Society Director of Marketing & Development Jackie McCullough said that the facility is currently in the planning phase to see what can be done.

"It's hard to take in a large number of animals when there's not enough kennels. So we really need people to come in and adopt, so we can continue to help shelters like Ingleside," she said.

Lewis said that while Trevino has been a vital help to the Ingleside community, the city has to start looking at the bigger picture.

"Mr. Trevino he's been there for our citizens, he's been there for our furry friends. It's been a pleasure working with him but we are now at that point where we have to look at different resources for our friends," he said.

3NEWS reached out to Trevino but did not hear back. If residents would like to help, the four cats and 20 dogs still need forever homes. To learn more, click here.

