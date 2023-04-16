LED lights to be added to new Harbor Bridge

Lights previously illuminated the current Harbor Bridge for at least a decade. They will be added as part of the new Harbor Bridge Project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of years ago the Harbor Bridge had colored lights. Changes were made throughout the year to honor fallen police officers, bring awareness to causes, and more.

The lights will be coming back, however this time on the larger new Harbor Bridge.

The lights illuminated the City of Corpus Christi for at least a decade. They will be added as part of the new Harbor Bridge Project, making them bigger and more colorful than they were on the current bridge.

Corpus Christi mayor, Paulette Guajardo spoke with 3NEWS and said she's excited to see what the new ones will bring to the Coastal Bend.

"These lights have always been a part of Corpus Christi, the Sparkling City. So, what they're going to look like across this new bridge is, is just going to be amazing." Guajardo said.

The lights were taken off in 2021. However, they'll be back as soon as 2025, when the new Harbor Bridge is scheduled for completion. The City of Corpus Christi said they will operate the lights, which can be programed to include most colors of the light spectrum.

Guajardo explained, "People will be able to apply to light up the bridge in awareness of whatever their, their organization or whatever their cause is."

There will be an application fee and the lights will be LED and computer programable. The current Harbor Bridge did not have the same type, so colors could be changed but were limited. She said lights on a larger bridge will give people even more of a reason to look forward to seeing it.

"The lights on this bridge, whether lit up to a certain color or not, are really going to be its own excitement within the city because of the bridge itself." Guajardo said.

TxDOT will use a contractor to maintain the lights. Guajardo said the city is staying in close contact with developer Flatiron Dragados to make sure the project stays on schedule, and is excited to see the progress of the new Harbor Bridge.

"I can't wait to have that big ribbon cutting for the bridge and invite everyone to join us and, you know, not only opening that bridge up but truly starting a new chapter for Corpus Christi," Guajardo said.

Officials expect the lights to be one of the last things added to the new Harbor Bridge as construction continues. Work on the north approach is about 85% complete.

