Legacy of Joe Salem Feast will continue Thanksgiving Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a local tradition for 78 years and who can forget about those turkey legs.

Preps are underway for the annual Joe Salem feast.

The Thanksgiving day meal will once again be a drive-thru style event held at Sokol Hall on Kostoryz Road.

The dinner started by the former state representative who believed in helping in any way he could.

Wednesday night an assembly line of volunteers gathered to do their part to carry on a tradition that started more than seven decades ago.

"I love doing this! I've done this 2 to 3 years, and it's very fun," said volunteer Gio Luna.

The ten-year-old was joined by several of his friends from London ISD.

"Helping my community, I like to help people who need turkey who don't have family," said Luna.

The bags that were prepared will be handed out along with all the food you would typically expect during a Thanksgiving feast.

Organizers are hoping to feed at least 500 people.

"It takes great people to be on your left side, your right side to make an event like this successful," said Lisa Luevanos.

Luevanos has been doing this now for 27 years. For her, it's about remembering the legacy of Joe Salem.

"He was a local jeweler, but started off as a little boy working at his dad's grocery store and was literally taking food from the grocery store to feed his little buddies down the street and here he was, cooking or taking snacks to make sure his friends were fed," said Luevanos.

On each brown bag, you will find a sticker that has the name of a local organization called Cris' Hope.

"What great way to honor our son then to give back to the community he was part of," said Christine Martinez.

Martinez is also doing her part to help out with the feast. She started Cris' Hope following the loss of her son Cristian in 2018.

Now she gives back in his name through acts of kindness like this.

"Unfortunately, I lost him to suicide, being proactive, we do things to honor my son, we created a scholarship to give out to students in the community through the Coastal Bend Foundation.

The feast takes place Thanksgiving day. Head over from noon to two. You can start lining up at 11 at Sokol Hall.

Organizers want to remind you to wear a mask when you drive up and stay in your car.

