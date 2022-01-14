Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson honors fallen officer Alan McCollum with Legacy Ride

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have a motorcycle and want to help support Corpus Christi police, there is an event this weekend just for you.
Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson will host a legacy ride Saturday morning in honor of fallen Corpus Christi Police Department Officer Alan McCollum.
McCollum died in the line-of-duty when he was hit by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop. His partner, Officer Michael Love, was seriously injured in the accident.
Registration for the legacy ride will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Municipal Court parking lot.
The cost is $10 per bike and $5 per passenger, with all proceeds going to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation.
For more information, check out the CCH-D Facebook page here.
