CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is trying to receive input from Padre Island residents on a new state law that will allow Utility Task Vehicles on the road.

The Island Strategic Action Committee heard the presentation describing the new state law that allows the larger vehicles to be used on city streets.

According to the city, the current ordinance said golf carts could be used only on streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less.

UTV's are larger than golf cats and seat two to six people, which includes seat belts, doors, or safety netting and roll bars.

One advocate for the vehicles is Cycle Plaza manager Matt Werkhoven, who explains the current city ordinance allows just the golf carts and not the UTV's.

"It has been a gray area and technically against the law. Legal to ride on the beach but not legal to ride from your house to the beach," Matt said.

The new law says the UTV's can operate on streets under 35 miles an hour only within two miles of where they're parked. A city can decide whether to include UTV's.

"Currently we have a city ordinance that allows golf carts in certain areas of the city to operate on roadways less than 35 miles per hour. The ordinance already designates that. The UTV's don't apply to that unless the ordinance is changed to adopt the UTV's," Capt. Kevin Bolles said.

While declining to go on camera, several island residents 3News spoke with said they don't want to see the vehicles allowed.

The city is expected to take up the ordinance soon.

