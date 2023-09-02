Legalizing gambling becomes big talking point in 88th Texas Legislature

This session, the gambling industry has hired an army of lobbyists to push for legalizing casino and sports betting, and Texas leaders are taking notice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new push to legalize gambling and sports betting in Texas appears to be gaining traction among some lawmakers.

They are gathered in Austin, Texas for the 88th Texas legislature.

A recent poll out by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found widespread support for both, meaning it may be time for voters to decide the issue.

Texas gambling restrictions date back to 1856, and they were tightened in 1973 when lawmakers enacted one of the strictest gaming bans in the nation. Still there are some exemptions, which is why we have a state lottery.

This session, the gambling industry has hired an army of lobbyists to push for legalizing casino and sports betting, and Texas leaders are taking notice.

Political reporter and host of Inside Texas Politics Jason Whitely said it's all fairly simple.

"Las Vegas casinos, Mike, have been working on this for months now and one of the biggest in Vegas told me that Texas is an untapped market, plain and simple," he said. "That's why they want to come here, but they've tried and failed in the past."

Those who are in favor of more gambling options here point out that Texas loses billions of dollars each year to places like Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Nevada. Under new legislation, Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts.

It would include two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, two in the Houston area, and one each in San Antonio, McCallen and even here in Corpus Christi.

That legal legislation would also allow for mobile sports betting, something that has support from every major sports franchise and owner in Texas. It's being pushed by the Sports Betting Alliance, their spokesperson -- former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

