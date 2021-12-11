Legally blind resident claims discrimination after being denied entry into restaurant due to guide dog

Janette Garza is legally blind and uses the aid of her guide dog Lily to help navigate her surroundings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi restaurant was accused of discriminating against a woman who is blind.

Adjunct professor at Del Mar College Janette Garza said Thursday morning the restaurant refused her and her guide dog. Garza added that she is preparing to take civil action over the matter.

Garza is legally blind and uses the aid of her guide dog Lily to help navigate her surroundings. When Garza went to Gabriel's Restaurant on Southport Av., Thursday morning for breakfast she was denied entry.

"They said no dogs allowed in and they wouldn't serve us," Garza said.

CEO of Guide Dogs of Texas Sandy Merrill was with Garza at the restaurant. Merrill has been helping Garza and Lily to work as a team. Merrill said after doing her work for 20 years she was shocked by the business owners response and that of police when they were called to sort things out.

"We were extremely disappointed in the response from the restaurant and the response from the City Of Corpus Christi Police Department," Merrill said. "Because, the two officers who did show up rather than protecting Janette's civil rights they came and basically said, well it's an equal situation and you guys should leave because they told you to."

The restaurant owners son told 3News that they simply asked the Garza to stop feeding her dog. One the police got involved they relied on their expertise on whether Garza and her dog had to stay or go.

Police Department spokesperson Lt. Michael Pena told 3News that officers were sent to the restaurant after the business owner said there was a person who wouldn't leave. Officers explained the criminal trespass law to Garza and told her that any business has the right to refuse service to someone. Garza also said an information only report was filed over the incident.

Denette Vaughn, Senior attorney with Disability Rights Texas said she has seen a number of police departments across the state who don't realize that state law requires them to protect the rights of the disabled in these situations.

"I have had departments who said well they're criminal trespassing you so you're going to have to leave," Vaughn said. "When I sent it to them the department actually sent an officer back out and said never mind I realize now I cannot allow you to criminal trespass them for exercising their rights under federal law and state law."

Garza said she plans on filing civil action in this case.

"Yes we're going to further do some civil action to make sure this doesn't happen in the community again."

