AMBER Alert issued for teen who is believed to be in danger with 22-year-old man

Leilana Graham was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive. Authorities think she's in danger with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith.

HOUSTON — The FBI Houston division is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last month. Authorities said they believe Leilana Graham is a sex trafficking victim.

Usually, KHOU 11 wouldn't reveal the name or share a photo of a victim of sex trafficking, but the FBI says Leilana is in grave danger and they want to find her as fast as possible.

Leilana was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston. The FBI believes she is in danger and is possibly with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Leilana on Tuesday night.

Authorities said they're also searching for 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Edward Smith in connection with Leilani's disappearance. He's described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Smith drives a blue 2008 GMC truck with Texas plates: 28809T1. He was last heard from in Houston.

Anyone with information about Leilana’s whereabouts is urged to call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.