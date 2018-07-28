Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Leila's Lemonade Stand is helping raise funds for her "Brave Bags" that will be donated to local foster children.

The "Brave Bags" are equipped with items and a personal note meant to comfort foster children anr remind them, "to be brave and know that they are loved".

The idea behind "Brave Bags" and hosting a lemonade stand was influenced by Leila's mother who was in foster care.

