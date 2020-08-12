Students will begin remote learning on Wednesday, December 9. Parents, here's what you need to know.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside ISD School Administrators have made the decision to move Leon Taylor Junior High School to remote learning, beginning Wednesday, December 9.

“Given the situation at hand, this is the best course of action for LTJH while they manage being temporarily understaffed,” stated the district in a letter sent to parents.

As of right now there are 3 three confirmed staff cases and 3 under quarantine.

“By switching to virtual learning, will enable the school to effectively continue to educate their students while giving their staff time to recover,” stated the district.

Parents, here’s what you need to know.

Students will move to remote learning immediately through Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Curbside meals will be provided and can be picked up at the IPS campus M-F from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Students will be sent home with all devices and supplies as needed

There will be no IISD athletics taking place on that campus until we return for face to face instruction.

The campus will be deep cleaned, and staff members will return to campus on Wednesday, December 9 to teach remotely from their classrooms.

