Leopard St. at SPID closed due to flooding

Corpus Christi PD is asking drivers to use an alternate route.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 358 (SPID) under Leopard St. are closed due to flooding, Corpus Christi PD said.

The department is asking drivers to find an alternate route.

All Northbound and Southbound lanes on HWY 358 under Leopard are being shut down due to flooding. All traffic will be rerouted, so expect delays in the area. Please find an alternate route if possible. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) April 30, 2021

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today.

Slow down on the roads to get safely to where you need to be today and always remember, turn around, don't drown!

