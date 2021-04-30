Leopard St. at SPID closed due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 358 (SPID) under Leopard St. are closed due to flooding, Corpus Christi PD said.
The department is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today.
Slow down on the roads to get safely to where you need to be today and always remember, turn around, don't drown!
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
