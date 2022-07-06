Leopard Street Project begins initial stages of construction

The total cost of the project is estimated to cost around $5.6 million.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is currently working on improving roadway conditions on Leopard Street.

Recently, the City has renovated numerous roadways around town, which include the Ayers, Laguna Shores and Ocean Drive Projects.

The Leopard Street Project will begin at Leopard Street from Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard with new pavement, bus stops, and other renovations, according to the City.

The total cost of the project is estimated to cost around $5.6 million.

On Monday, April 5, Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority Routes 27 Leopard and 28 Leopard/Navigation will be temporarily closed, according to the City.

PROJECT UPDATE: Installation of new concrete islands, curb, & gutters at the intersection of Buddy Lawrence Drive, Nueces Bay Boulevard, & Leopard Street is complete. Next week, relocation of utility lines will begin. Learn more at https://t.co/jzbrMONOCS. #CCstreets #CCtraffic pic.twitter.com/MEheCoxVnI — CC Public Works (@PublicWorksCC) July 6, 2022

The list of renovations and improvements will include:

Three RTA bus stops and three RTA shelter pads will be constructed.

Upgraded traffic signalization and vehicle detection at Nueces Bay Boulevard.

Significant stormwater improvements including installing new storm water lines along South Side of Leopard Street, new curb inlets, new manholes and new laterals along the entire project length.

Significant wastewater improvements consisting of replacing to thicker walled polyvinyl chloride pipes (SDR 26 PVC) and more resistant fiberglass manholes.

Water improvements include replacing to polyvinyl chloride pipes (PVC C900) and install 18 new fire hydrants.

Gas valve boxes raised to grade, and gas lines adjusted as necessary.

As of Tuesday, April 5, contractors have completed the new concrete island and the new roadway has been primed for construction. The project is expected to be completed by September of 2022.

