Leopard Street Project complete, Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard stretch set to reopen Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leopard Street will permanently reopen on Friday. The "Leopard Street Project" construction from Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard has been completed after two years.

The city announced its completion of the roadway earlier this week. They say the project upgrades include new pavement, concrete curb & gutter, bus stops, sidewalks, curb ramps, concrete driveways, upgrades to traffic signals, new underground storm sewer system, installation of plastic water main and wastewater main.

The road was originally closed off for repairs as part of the Harbor Bridge Project. The city also announced this week an update for "Leopard Street Project 2," from Palm Drove to Crosstown. They said Wednesday that their contractor is finishing phase 2 of the project and installed all storm water inlets and underground utilities. They began laying asphalt up to the Palm Drive intersection and started to remove the existing asphalt in Phase 3.

Improvements there will include a new bridge over the Crosstown Expressway, four newly constructed lanes, the addition of sidewalks in each direction, and underground drainage.

While construction for the first Leopard Street Project is complete, officials urge everyone to be aware and slow down in work zones.

