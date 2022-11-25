Less, pricier options: Impact of inflation on South Texas Christmas tree sales

Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on McArdle Road have been selling beautiful trees to the Coastal Bend for 34 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving behind us, it is finally time to decorate that long awaited Christmas tree.

Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on McArdle Road have been selling beautiful trees to the Coastal Bend for 34 years. They deliver their trees here all the way from Portland, Oregon.

"It really is with every business, difficult the last couple three or four years with this inflation, trucking being the most affected," said Holiday Hills owner Daryll Smith.

He adds that they are paying as much as $11-12,000 to deliver a load of Christmas trees from Oregon. Holiday Hills is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.