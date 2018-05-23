Across the nation, we have seen too many shootings at schools. Students everywhere are coming together this week to offer support to the victims at Santa Fe High School.

In an effort to show our support, Kiii-TV -- along with our parent company TEGNA -- are asking students of all ages to send messages of hope and unity to the community of Santa Fe. Send your "Letters to Santa Fe" to us via email, video or audio recording to news@kiiitv.com.

Together we can show the people of Santa Fe that we stand with them.

