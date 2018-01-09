Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — On Saturday, the Hangar Bay II on the USS Lexington was occupied by James and Anne Weatherill.

They are the co-authors of the book The Blades Carry Me: Inside the Helicopter War in Vietnam and When Paths Cross.

He was a U.S. Army helicopter pilot and served in a Vietnam combat tour from 1967 to 1968.

The memoir covers the close to 2,000 flight hours of Weatherill.

The books shares experiences of the Vietnam war and the perspective of Weatherill's wife at home.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII