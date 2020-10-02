CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A friendly four-legged remedy from 'go team therapy dogs-corpus Christi' went to visit the dispatchers that worked the night officer alan McCollum was killed during a traffic stop.

"Every single call, every fire call, every ambulance call, police call. It goes through them first. They deal with a lot that people just don't understand and realize," said Nellena McCabe, Coordinator for the Go Team Therapy Dogs.

Nellena McCabe is talking about our first responders. The ones who put their lives on the line to make sure that we're safe.

Let's face it. Their job is extremely stressful, and especially during a time when they lose one of their own, like CCPD's Officer Alan McCollum. Go Team Therapy Dogs has their back.

"There was a dispatcher who called Lexxa up on their lap and held onto her for 10-15 minutes and just cried with her," said McCabe.

Lexxa, a therapy dog with the Go Team Therapy Dogs, is trained to be there for people who really need love and support. People like dispatchers at MetroCom.

"They take in a lot of energy and the sadness that whoever is dealing with," added McCabe.

"It was a very sad day for them to come back on shift after the call. And then they saw the dogs. Even if it's for 5 or 10 minutes, it's a distraction for them."

Lexxas job--is to help people heal. McCabe says the best reactions are the ones you can't see but feel.

"You just hang on to one of those dogs and you don't need an explanation. you know exactly what we're there for," said McCabe.

Go Team Therapy Dogs are full of four-legged professionals ready to provide comfort to those who need it most.

"They got some unconditional love and hugs and then they started their night on at least a slightly more positive note."

If you want to get in contact with Lexxa you can head over to her Facebook page.

