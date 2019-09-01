CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L&F Distributors and Karbach Love Street partnered up at the end of last year to raise money to help feed the hungry in Corpus Christi.

On Wednesday, representatives from L&F Distributors and Karbach Love Street presented a check for $2,000 to Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hansen.

For every case of Karbach Love Street that was sold between Nov. 20-Dec. 31 of last year, $1 was set aside for the Food Bank. Each dollar can help the Food Bank feed one person for a day.