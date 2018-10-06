People were able to dance the night away Saturday night at YNOT'S 2nd Annual LGBTQIA+ prom.

The event was offered in part with Pride Downtown CC and celebrated a gothic themed dance.

It was a fun atmosphere for people from the LGBT community to be themselves and have a nice time with each other.

"It's a wonderful experience seeing young people be able to be themselves in a safe space," LGBT Youth Coordinator Angie Baker said. "It's a truly beautiful thing and I'm so excited that more young people are finding out about this queer prom."

The event took place at the American Bank Center and was open to people aged 13 to 20 years old.

