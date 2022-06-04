Golf cart license plates to become mandatory on North Padre Island, CCPD says

According to Captain Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the first priority is to make sure residents are familiar with the new rules.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been recent talk to discuss if golf carts need to have license plates in order to be on the road at North Padre Island.

Kiwi, owner of Beach Bum Cart Rentals, said he doesn't think license plates will help much, but they will obey any rules that are put into place.

“We just all need to be on the same page,” Kiwi said. “So we all know what to do and everyone can follow the rules."

According to Captain Timothy Frazier with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the first priority is to make sure residents are familiar with the rules before implementation takes place.

“Now that COVID-19 is on the decline we are going to not necessarily enforce that law right now,” Frazier said. “But basically, do an education campaign because it is confusing to people.”

Frazier adds that CCPD wants to make sure current traffic laws are being followed before they begin cracking down on golf cart regulations.

“We aren't going to go out and specifically look for that because we are interested in those traffic laws that are more dangerous to the community, but it will be enforced if need be,” Frazier said.

According to information from the Department of Motor Vehicles, the minimum requirements for a golf cart also include headlights, tail lights, parking breaks, and reflectors and mirrors.

“Most people with golf carts treat the Island with respect,” Kiwi said. “We do have people on vacation that are unaware of the rules, or Airbnb where there is a golf cart and they are not explained the rules.”

In addition, Frazier said it costs $14.95 for a resident to register their golf cart with the County. David Amar, owner of the Salty Dolphin Bar, said that the ordinance is a good way to keep cart riders safe on the roads.

“When we are renting, these people are more secure and the Island is more secure,” Amar said.

CCPD said they plan to start enforcement by the end of this year.

