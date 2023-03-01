Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS

The stock show starts Sunday with the horse show and continues through the next two weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away.

Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event.

This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.

However, if residents have competed in livestock competitions then they know the life lessons that come with it.

"One of the biggest life lessons that they do get out of it is that responsibility of taking care of something else," said Nueces County 4-H extension agent Logan Bauer. "It's sort of like taking care of a dog or a cat like a pet but in return with these livestock they get scholarships on top of it."