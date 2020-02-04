CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Life at the Texas State Aquarium has been different during this COVID-19 pandemic -- not just for the staff, but for the animals as well. While workers are there every day to do their jobs, it's certainly different without guests.

The Aquarium has been closed to the public for two weeks, but for animal care workers there, it's business as usual.

Texas State Aquarium CEO Tom Schmid said there is a rotating staff that continues to work with the animals daily during the shutdown to keep them healthy and happy. Still, they have seen some changes in their behaviors.

"I noticed the other day when I walked up to the flamingo exhibit, as soon as I got to the edge of the exhibit several of the flamingos came right up," Schmid said. "They're so used to interacting with our guests, and they're just not doing that anymore."

Fortunately, the absence of guests provides opportunities for the animals to engage in different ways. For example, the flamingos were allowed to take a little walk.

"They had a chance to go downstairs and look at the sharks," Schmid said as the flamingos got the chance to strut their stuff.

Other animals were also allowed to wander, and it looked like some new friendships were made.

Of course, the Aquarium is providing plenty of engagement with the public online until they once again open their doors.

"Every day they're generating content, either through structured programs or streaming video, and that will continue as long as our facility is closed to the public," Schmid said. "Our mission is engaging people with animals, and if we can't do that on site, we're going to do it online."

