Summer jobs for teenagers 16 or older in Corpus Christi

The city is looking to fill these jobs as soon as possible because the summer season begins during the fast approaching Memorial Day weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your son or daughter is 16 years or older and is looking for a great summer job, then the City of Corpus Christi has about 50 job openings.



Some of those positions that are open right now include lifeguards out at the beach as well as at our city pools. There are also jobs for teenagers at various summer camps that the city will have open this summer.

"This is a good way to start building a resume and to learn people skills, working with the general public and customer service as well," Assistant Director Lisa Oliver with the CC Parks and Rec Department said.

"And beyond that it’s having fun and learning more about your city and meeting local citizens in visitors alike.”



The city is looking to fill these jobs as soon as possible because the summer season begins during the fast approaching Memorial Day weekend.

If you would like to check out those available jobs or apply for one of them you can go online at cctexas.com/careers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.