Lifeguard shortage forces restricted hours at Beeville city pool

City of Beeville Community Engagement Director Michelle Myers said the city needs to hire more certified lifeguards for the duration of summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beeville residents took to social media to express their frustration about the limited hours at the Bernardo C. Sandoval Sr. Municipal Swimming Pool.

City of Beeville Community Engagement Director Michelle Myers said the restricted hours are because of a lifeguard shortage.

"We aren't having as many there that we can put into a rotation," she said. "We're also limited on the number of hours they can work."

Beeville resident Tabitha Trevino said the pool's hours don't give everyone the chance they need to take a break from the heat.

"It's just hard because there's a lot of people all the time," she said. "So if you have it open longer, it gives more people chances to go to the pool and stuff."

Felipe Ybarra said that he frequently visits the pool, which is open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

The 12-year-old said the pool's hours aren't flexible for those who may not be able to make it during those peak hours.

"Just because, if people are late to come here and can't cool down, then it's a lot worse than you think," he said.

Myers said the city needs to hire more certified lifeguards for the duration of summer, adding that it tried to fill those vacancies before the pool opened.

"We actually put it out on Facebook, we put it out on our web site," she said. "We were looking for a month or so before, just to get that spark of interest from people and see who in the community would able to come to do certification, and then be ready to work on opening day."

If residents know anyone who is interested in becoming a lifeguard in Beeville, they are encouraged to visit the city's website for more information.

