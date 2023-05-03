Lifeguards in high demand as spring break approaches

Lifeguards must be 16 years old with a driver's license and pass a 500-meter swim test.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the weather warms up, local beaches are filling up. Which means lifeguards are in high demand.

The City of Corpus Christi is recruiting, and they said that they're going to need a lot more than they currently have on staff to keep all of these beaches safe during the busiest times of the year.

"Once we get to spring break, we have so many people that come and a lot of those people don't know about the beach. They could be from San Antonio or even out of the state, and these people just don't have a good grasp of the water." Ogden said.

As a lifeguard of the last five years, Jamie Ogden said the busiest time on Coastal Bend beaches are spring break and Summer.

The City of Corpus Christi's Beach Rescue Program patrols 20 miles of beaches, including Access Road 2 Beach, JP Luby Beach, Michael J. Ellis Beach and Seawall and Whitecap Beach. She said thousands of people can be on the beach any day during the summer.

Ogden explained, "That's a lot of people to look out for, it's a huge responsibility. So, the more lifeguards that we have out here that are trained and ready to respond, the easier it is on our team."

Ogden said 44 lifeguards are needed this year. They have 13 on staff currently, so the city is actively recruiting before the towers are put up on Memorial Day.

All gulf beach lifeguards are CPR and AED certified, preparing them to be first responders in emergencies before paramedics arrive.

Ogden said, "We are able to get into the water, retrieve them, and then not only that but get them through the sand, which a lot of medical vehicles are not able to transport on the sand. So, we are specialized, and we are the first on-scene."

There were an estimated 200 rescues performed by gulf beach lifeguards last year. The Beach Rescue program works off Corpus Christi Fire Department dispatch in emergencies to communicate with EMS.

Ogden said lifeguards must be 16 years old with a driver's license, pass a 500-meter swim test and learn the rescues during training. If they need certifications, they can take a three-day rookie school.

"We really never know what we're getting into until we do get into that, into that rescue situation. So, that's why it's important that we train every single day, so our lifeguards are experienced in all different kinds of conditions." Ogden added.

Those interested in applying to be a gulf beach lifeguard can click here. She said visitors to the beach should be mindful of flag colors for water conditions and that lifeguards are on-duty seven days a week from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

