Lifeguards made 30 rescues on the beach this summer in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you hit the beach during the summer seasons, more than likely you'll see lifeguards at every corner. Their job includes preventing, protecting and rescuing beach goers on the island.

But per season -- how much contact are they making with the public and how many rescues do they make? Take a look at these numbers from this summer season alone that runs May 1 through September 7.

General Contacts: 9,701

Medical Aid: 16,901

Preventatives: 2,191

Rescues: 30

Welfare Checks: 141

The Parks and Rec Beach Rescue Team have been busy in keeping our beaches safe. We caught up with Head Lifeguard Armando Andrade Jr. to discuss what has changed on the beach throughout the many waves of COVID.

"Most of the time, the parents leave them [their child] in the water and then they'll call 911 for their child -- that they can't find them and last seen in the water -- so we automatically assume that they're possibly drowning in the water so that's the first place we check," Andrade Jr. said.

"We also have to search the beaches as well. More than likely is usually that they got out of the water at some other spot than where they went in and they just keep walking down the beach until they can find their parents."