Lifeguards needed as area pools, beaches begin to see increase in visitations

Due to an insufficient number of lifeguards, the Port Aransas Community Pool has had to alter its hours of operation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As summer kicks off, families are flocking to area pools and beaches to cool off and have fun.

However, there is a huge need for lifeguards to monitor those areas and insure public safety.

From available schedules to pay, the turnover rate for lifeguards is an increasing issue, according to Port Aransas pool manager Dana Ryall.

"It really takes a toll when you know our cost of living, everything has gone up, but our pay has not," Ryall said.

She said that availability also plays a part in the high turnover rates among lifeguards. In an effort to make things better, Ryall aims to increase team bonding.

"I'll send them out to breakfasts, we played kickball as a form of team building, against the lifeguards on the beach, and we have a lot of fun," Ryall said.

In the end Ryall aims to build a strong team with her ideal number being around 21 lifeguards on staff.

"We're looking to hire about 10 more people. I'd say we're at half staff right now," Ryall said.

Normal hours for the community pool in the summer are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, with an insufficient number of lifeguards to monitor the pool, hours have been inconsistent.

"We do have to close early," Ryall said. "We have to limit capacity. Already in the past weeks since school has been out. We've had to shut down letting more people into the pool at 3:30."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.