Looking for a summer job? Here's your chance.

The rides and attractions at the Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort on Padre Island need more than mechanics to keep them going. They also need lifeguards to watch over the visitors who enjoy them.

"They are there to keep people safe, keep our rides open, and they're just a great example of really what this water park experience is all about," said Amy Gazin, Director of Marketing at Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort.

Lifeguards at Schlitterbahn go through three consecutive days of training and learn a variety of skills.

"The rescues they may encounter, as well as working with the AED, going through CPR, and basic lifesaving skills," Seasonal Operations Manager Ciara Gaitan said.

Gazin said that with children splashing and playing, it's easy to get distracted; but the lifeguards at Schlitterbahn do not.

"Eyes are on the water," Gazin said.

However, if there aren't enough eyes to monitor the water, the park cannot open.

"If there's not enough lifeguards that we have, I mean some of our sections are going to be closing down and we don't want that for the public," Gaitan said. "We want them to enjoy all of our park."

Gazin and Gaitan said every ride and water feature requires a certain amount of lifeguards, and their goal is to have all of them open.

"At the height of our season, we're going to need a minimum of 84 to roughly 100 guards to work every post out here," Gazin said.

So if you're looking for a summer job, this is your chance.

"At this point, we still are looking for lifeguards," Gazin added.

You must be at least 16 years old to apply. The application can be found at www.schlitterbahn.com/jobs.

Three consecutive days of training are required. Gazin added there are several perks like free admission, staff parties, discounted lunches and much more.

