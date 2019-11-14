CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — LiftFund was started 15 years ago as a way for potential small business owners to get the financial help they needed when traditional routes were not open.

According to president and CEO Janie Barrera, when it comes to business lending, helping out close to home is their mission.

"The small businesses we've helped build here in the coastal bend in the last six years alone have created more than 800 jobs here in our community," Barrera said.

Hester's Cafe turned to LiftFund 13 years ago to open their restaurant. Hester's Cafe now has three locations in Corpus Christi.

"Knowing that you have a partner through the tough times, even though there are good times, I think it's key to their business model," owner Jason Rodriguez said.

Lynn Odom has owned and operated her beauty salon for 12 years thanks to LiftFund.

"I love this organization, they helped out a lot, and I recommend everybody trying them out," Odom said.

LiftFund has many reasons to celebrate with past and present success.

LiftFund looks toward to the future with a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to continue to help dreams become a reality in the Coastal Bend.

