Light kit donations made to help protect officers while working late on side of the road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rock's Supplements stopped by the Nueces County District Attorney's office this afternoon to donate 15 lights for officers to wear while working out on the highway.

It would allow them to work hands free instead of holding a flashlight and help prevent them from getting run over.

This is an issue that Mike Tamez with the criminal interdiction unit says happens far too often.

“Throughout the year, the majority of officers killed in the line of duty are killed in accidents. Killed and run over on the highway by the oncoming traffic," Tamez said.

Furthermore, Tamez believes the lights can help protect officers will they're on duty.

"So, something like this can change the forecast of an officer's career. It could save his life,” Tamez said.

Rock's Supplements said that they made the donation to make sure those officers that are out there protecting us, have protection themselves.

According to officers they were grateful for the donations.

