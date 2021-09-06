Lighting system on the Harbor Bridge to be removed

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the lights have outlived their life span by six years and have begun to erode.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council has approved the removal of the decorative lighting system on the Harbor Bridge.

Instead of using funds to replace them, which could be one million dollars, they will remove them using the city's general fund with in-kind service agreements from the Port of Corpus Christi and Texas Department of Transportation.

The removal will be done by the same company who installed them and will cost about half a million dollars.

