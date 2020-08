A tank caught fire in Waller County on Sunday. Witnesses said it was caused by a lightning strike. No injuries have been reported.

HOUSTON — Several tanks caught fire Sunday in Waller County.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire on Donigan Road. Witnesses said the fire started after a lightning strike at about 5 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The storage tanks had some residual oil and saltwater inside, officials said.

The fire was out at about 6:45 p.m. Officials said six tanks were involved.