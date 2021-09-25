Lights of Hope ceremony held to honor cancer patients

“I want family members to know that their loved ones are not forgotten,” said Rebecca Esparza.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lights of hope ceremony was held Saturday evening to honor cancer survivors, those who are battling the disease and those taken too soon.

“Lots of these are pediatric cancer patients, or grandmothers, grandfathers, dads, moms and all of them taken too soon to a disease that we’re trying to find cures for different kinds of cancers,” said Rebecca Esparza a Volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Esparza put the ceremony together. Bags lined up with many faces, names, people near and far.

“There’s some people here that were survivors in Virginia or family members in Washington state,” said Esparza.

Many people being remembered, honors, and supported right here in the Coastal Bend.

“Every bag represents a person in memory of or in honor of somebody that’s fought cancer or a caregiver who is giving care to somebody with cancer,” said Esparza.

Esparza says the lights of hope ceremony normally takes place in Washington D.C.

“We haven't been able to go these past couple of years so doing activities at home helps us feel like we’re not giving up the fight at all we’re still doing what we can and COVID is not going to stop us,” said Esparza.

Esparza is also a cancer survivor and says it was important to her that this ceremony still took place even if it had to be virtual.

“I want family members to know that their loved ones are not forgotten,” said Esparza.