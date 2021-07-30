Texas State Aquarium reduces admission capacity to 50% due to recent COVID surge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium announced Friday that it will be returning its operations to 50% capacity effective Saturday, July 31.
The change is due to the rising number of new COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.
Officials with the TSA said keeping guests, employees, volunteers and the animal collection healthy will continue to be their priority.
All previous safety procedure will remain in place. Click here for more information about admissions.
