Lindale district 2 upcoming townhall meeting

The meeting will be open to the public to discuss topics such as streets, neighborhood services and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This upcoming week, district 2 will be holding a town hall meeting at the Lindale Senior Center.

Council member of district 2, Sylvia Campos told 3NEWS, she hopes this meeting will help the Lindale residents learn of services offered and overall, for all residents to be able to discuss communication and other topics that are important in that area.

"I want to make sure we have our departments available to the community. We're going to have neighborhood services you know which incorporates our streets, our police and community. Every community and every neighborhood have its issues."

The townhall will take place Thursday April 20, at 6 p.m. and will run until 7:30.

