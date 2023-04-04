Lineman rodeo helps to combat labor shortages

Rudy Landeros is graduating from Del Mar College's electrical lineworker course and is taking part in a skills rodeo co-sponsored by Nueces Electrical Cooperative.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labor shortages are plaguing every industry, but electric company linemen are critical first responders for many severe weather events that are common in South Texas.

It's an occupation that can provide workers with a different workflow than a traditional office job.

"I've tried working inside nine to five and everything. It's not something that I enjoy just because I feel like time goes by a whole lot slower," he said. "But whenever I'm out here time goes by with the snap of a finger."

Del Mar College Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Off-Campus Programs Leonard Rivera said that students in the program can earn a generous living.

"Anywhere from a beginner range of about $60,000. And then as they start working overtime and such, the skies the limit. And a lot of times they'll make over a $100,000," he said.

Nueces Electric Cooperative is experiencing a worker shortage just like every other business and industry. NEC Executive Officer Varzavand Irani said they hope to hedge against the future when they're expecting to lose a lot of retirees.

"Over the next few years we're going to lose over 25-30 percent of the workforce," he said.

Landeros said that at the end of the day, helping others is at the core of his profession.

"It's more about helping people for me, it's what matters the most," he said.

