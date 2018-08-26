ROCKPORT-FULTON (KIII NEWS) — The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department put together a lip sync video on their Facebook page to commemorate the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

The video is to "Strong" by Dylan Kenney and it has gotten so much attention since it was posted on Saturday.

It is a great symbol to show how far everyone has come 365 days later.

