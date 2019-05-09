If you plan to drive to Corpus Christi's downtown area this week, you will want to be aware of some new lane closures that are taking effect.

The Lipan Street bridge over the Crosstown Expressway was closed to traffic starting Thursday because it will be demolished as part of the new Harbor Bridge Project. The demolition will cause some delays on the Crosstown Expressway.

From 9 p.m.-6 a.m Friday through Sunday, work will force the closing of the main lanes between Agnes Street and Interstate 37.

