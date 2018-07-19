Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A new road closure motorists should be aware of -- the City will be closing Lipan Street from Staples to Brownlee starting Friday, and it will stay like that for about a week.

According to the City of Corpus Christi's Traffic Engineering Office, Lipan Street will be closed for utility work associated with the Harbor Bridge. Traffic will be diverted to Staples and Mexico streets toward Leopard Street to get around the work zone.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

