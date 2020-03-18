CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses have announced that they will be closing temporarily in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Here's a list of some of the closures around the Coastal Bend:

  • The Texas State Aquarium will be temporarily closing starting Tuesday through April 1. They will reopen April 2.
  • Bowlero on Ayers Street will be closed Tuesday until further notice.
  • Cinemark 16 will be closing on Wednesday, March 18, until officials decide it is safe for moviegoers to return. All tickets purchased in advance will be refunded.
  • Whataburger Field
  • American Bank Center
  • Alamo Drafthouse
  • BUS (Bar Under the Sun)
  • Chick-Fil-A dining rooms

