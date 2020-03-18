CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses have announced that they will be closing temporarily in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Here's a list of some of the closures around the Coastal Bend:

The Texas State Aquarium will be temporarily closing starting Tuesday through April 1. They will reopen April 2.

Bowlero on Ayers Street will be closed Tuesday until further notice.

Cinemark 16 will be closing on Wednesday, March 18, until officials decide it is safe for moviegoers to return. All tickets purchased in advance will be refunded.

Whataburger Field

American Bank Center

Alamo Drafthouse

BUS (Bar Under the Sun)

Chick-Fil-A dining rooms

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

