LIST: Flooded roads, business closures in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released a list of roads around town that are dealing with major flooding.
Remember, turn around, don't drown.
- IH 37 & Crosstown interchange,
- SH Crosstown Access between Agnes & Laredo,
- SH Crosstown & Holly,
- SPID @ Staples,
- SPID @ Everhart,
- SH Crosstown & Port
- Holly/HWY Crosstown
- Staples & Holly
- Staples & McArdle
- 4600 South Shea Parkway
- IH37/SPID Interchange Lantana
- Staples between Tanglewood/Cain
- 7100 Rodd Field
- 5500 Cain
- Corona from Flynn to Embassy
- Holly/Etheridge
- SPID/Leopard South & North Bound
- Outside lane of Weber (SB) from SPID to Holly
- Kostoryz & Tiger
- IH37 NB & Rand Morgan Exit
- Gollihar & Kostoryz
- Prescott & Tarlton
DriveTexas.Org also has a list of road closures outside of the city.
According to the National Weather Service, over half of flood deaths happen in vehicles. Never drive down a flooded road. Be aware and find an alternative route and stay safe if you must be on the road. Turn around. Don't drown.
Businesses are beginning to announce closures as well. Del Mar College announced all work with be done online today.
Bethune Day Care will be closed Thursday as well.
Corpus Christi ISD will still hold summer school classes on a normal schedule. Absences will be excused for those who cannot make it due to safety concerns, CCISD officials said.
Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi will also be open for classes today.
The rain is expected to continue falling through Thursday. We will post updates as they come in.