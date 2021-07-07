LIST: Flooded roads, business closures in Corpus Christi

Several inches of rain have fallen the last few days, saturating the ground and causing flooding in some areas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released a list of roads around town that are dealing with major flooding.

Remember, turn around, don't drown.

IH 37 & Crosstown interchange,

SH Crosstown Access between Agnes & Laredo,

SH Crosstown & Holly,

SPID @ Staples,

SPID @ Everhart,

SH Crosstown & Port

Holly/HWY Crosstown

Staples & Holly

Staples & McArdle

4600 South Shea Parkway

IH37/SPID Interchange Lantana

Staples between Tanglewood/Cain

7100 Rodd Field

5500 Cain

Corona from Flynn to Embassy

Holly/Etheridge

SPID/Leopard South & North Bound

Outside lane of Weber (SB) from SPID to Holly

Kostoryz & Tiger

IH37 NB & Rand Morgan Exit

Gollihar & Kostoryz

Prescott & Tarlton

DriveTexas.Org also has a list of road closures outside of the city.

According to the National Weather Service, over half of flood deaths happen in vehicles. Never drive down a flooded road. Be aware and find an alternative route and stay safe if you must be on the road. Turn around. Don't drown.

Businesses are beginning to announce closures as well. Del Mar College announced all work with be done online today.

DMC ALERT—Due to dangerous flooding conditions across most of our service area, DMC Administration has decided to move... Posted by Del Mar College on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Bethune Day Care will be closed Thursday as well.

Corpus Christi ISD will still hold summer school classes on a normal schedule. Absences will be excused for those who cannot make it due to safety concerns, CCISD officials said.

Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi will also be open for classes today.

Weather update for July 8th🌧 TAMU-CC is open today. Please use caution when driving to campus and contact your... Posted by Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Thursday, July 8, 2021