LIST: Local 2020 events canceled in the Coastal Bend; read which events are still undecided.

TEXAS, USA — We checked in with organizers of some other major events that had been planned for the Coastal Bend. Here are the updates.
Canceled Events
- July 4: Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang.
- July 4: Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest.
- July 17-19: Aransas Pass Shrimporee.
- mid-October: Texas Jazz Festival.
- October 10: 45th Annual Beach to Bay relay marathon moved to May 15, 2021 more info to follow.
Undecided
- October 31: No decision on Dia de los Muertos street festival.
- November 6-8: No decision on Corpus Christi Greek Festival.
- November 19-29: Buc Days will review closer to the event.
