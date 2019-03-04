CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is one step closer to hiring a City Manager after a special council meeting was called for Tuesday.

The last city manager, Margie Rose, stepped down from the position almost one year ago.

Almost a dozen candidates applied for the job, but the process was slowed down when one of them withdrew his name fearing he would lose his current job.

The search firm hired by the city refined the list and presented council with six candidates last month. On Tuesday, that list has been narrowed down even further to just four candidates.

The final four include Interim City Manager Keith Selman, Harry Black from Cincinatti, Peter Zanoni from San Antonio and Lee Feldman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mayor Joe McComb says with two of the candidates close by, saving money was a consideration.

"You got airplanes and hotels for two as opposed to four so the cost will be reduced so we figured more for the money. so that had something to do with it," said McComb.

Council members say it is important for citizens to meet the candidates, which is why they will be hosting open meetings in the future, to give residents a chance to meet the finalists.

"We're in the beginning stages of that, but we want to have an open opportunity for people to come and talk to them and meet them. We want to take them around the community to show them all the aspects of what makes Corpus Christi a great place to live," said Distrist 5 Councilman Gil Hernandez.

McComb hopes to have a new City Manager in place sometime in May.