NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Below is a list of churches with a link to the web page they will using to stream masses this weekend.

Grace United Methodist Church

Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church

Most Precious Blood Catholic Church

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church

Church Unlimited

Corpus Christi Cathedral

First Baptist Church

First United Methodist Church

Holy Family Catholic Church

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church

Parkway Presbyterian Church

St. Andrew By The Sea Catholic Church

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

St. John's United Methodist Church

Don't see your mass listed ? Send us an e-mail at news@kiiitv.com so we can help find it for you.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

