NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Below is a list of churches with a link to the web page they will using to stream masses this weekend.
Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
St. Peter's by the Sea United Methodist Church
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
St. Andrew By The Sea Catholic Church
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John's United Methodist Church
Don't see your mass listed ? Send us an e-mail at news@kiiitv.com so we can help find it for you.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
